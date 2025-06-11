The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 is all set to commence from June 13 with the match between San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom. Ahead of that, Los Angeles Knight Riders announce their new captain for the 2025 season. LAKR appointed Jason Holder as their new skipper replacing Sunil Narine who has been leading them for the last two seasons. Although Narine will lead them in the first two games as Holder will miss those games due to International commitments. Major League Cricket 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About MLC Season Three.

Jason Holder Appointed New Captain of LAKR

We are excited to announce Jason Holder as the new captain of Los Angeles Knight Riders, for the 2025 Major League Cricket. In the past, Jason has led West Indies in all three formats in the international circuit and we are confident he will do a great job for us at LAKR too.… pic.twitter.com/sdtGPBUKbQ — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) June 11, 2025

