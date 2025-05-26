One of the greatest T20 bowlers, Sunil Narine, celebrates his 37th birthday today (May 26). Former West Indies spinner was a force to reckon with in the shortest format in international cricket, having won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2012, and remains active in franchise cricket, having won IPL, BPL, and CPL titles, having taken over 550 T20 wickets and scored over 4,600 runs. Narine remains a crowd favourite across the world, and was flooded with birthday wishes by fans on his social media handle on his special occasion. Narine last featured on the field in IPL 2025 for Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been knocked out of the competition. Check out some of the birthday wishes from fans below. Sunil Narine Becomes Player With Most Wickets For One T20 Team, Achieves Feat During SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Happy Birthday, GOAT!

Happy Birthday, GOAT Sunil Narine 🐐 you're the most reliable knight in shining purple armour & by far the best overseas player who have played in this league, Keep ruling the pitch Legend! 💜 pic.twitter.com/9jBl5gGKTl — RI5HU SRIVASTAVA (@rishuknight15) May 26, 2025

Evergreen Star of KKR

Happy Birthday Sunil Narine 🐐 Evergreen Star of KKR, Stay the Same forever 💜💛pic.twitter.com/egrsqsd2tI — Kau5tubh30 (@Kaustubh001ac) May 26, 2025

Happy Birthday Greatest Ever

Happy Birthday to the greatest ever Sunil Narine 💜 Words won't do justice describing my emotions for you, just stay forever ⭐pic.twitter.com/SkP5CkGrnr — Aditya (@switch_hit18) May 26, 2025

HBD KKR Legend

Happy Birthday KKR Legend Sunil Narine 💜🎂pic.twitter.com/YMjNeUciyN — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) May 26, 2025

Happy Birthday to IPL G.O.A.T

🏆 2012 T20 World Cup Champion 🏆2012, 2014, 2024 IPL Winner 🏏 3 Times MVP in IPL 🏏 580+ wickets with 6.16 economy 🏏Only Spin Allrounder with 550+ wickets and 4500+ runs in T20s Happy Birthday to IPL G.O.A.T Sunil Narine 🦁🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/8fbcjhfWgy — कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) May 26, 2025

