Fortune Barishal will take on the Chittagong Kings in the finale of the BPL 2024-25 season. Chittagong Kings beat Khulna Tigers to earn a spot in the final, after suffering defeat against Fortune Barishal in the Qualifier 1. The Fortune Barishal vs Chittagong Kings match is set to be played on Friday, February 7. The Fortune Barishal vs Chittagong Kings match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium from 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Fortune Barishal vs Chittagong Kings BPL 2024-25 final live streaming on the FanCode App. Durbar Rajshahi's Foreign Players Stranded In Dhaka Hotel After BPL Franchise Fails to Clear Salaries, Cricketers Yet To Receive Air Tickets to Fly Back Home: Report.

Fortune Barishal vs Chittagong Kings Live:

