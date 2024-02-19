Sylhet Strikers have struggled, claiming three wins out of 10 matches, whereas Comilla Victorians have won seven out of nine games. The Comilla Victorians defeated Sylhet Strikers with a comfortable 52 run victory in their last meeting. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Monday, February 19, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers live streaming on the FanCode App. Moeen Ali Takes Hat-Trick, Dismisses Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin and Bilal Khan During Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match On Fan Code App

