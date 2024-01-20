The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is into its fourth game which will see Chattogram Challengers take on Khulna Tigers on Saturday, January 20. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, starting at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Shoriful Islam Hat-Trick Video: Watch Bangladesh Pacer Take Three Wickets off Consecutive Deliveries During Comilla Victorians vs Durdanto Dhaka BPL T20 2024 Match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers on FanCode

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)