Top seed Fortune Barishal will play against Chittagong Kings in the final round robin match of BPL 2024-25 season. Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal match of the tournament is all set to be played on Monday, February 3. The Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and it will start at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal live streaming on the FanCode App. Durbar Rajshahi's Foreign Players Stranded In Dhaka Hotel After BPL Franchise Fails to Clear Salaries, Cricketers Yet To Receive Air Tickets to Fly Back Home: Report.

Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal BPL 2024-25 Match On FanCode App

