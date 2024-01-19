Shoriful Islam Hat-Trick Video: Watch Bangladesh Pacer Take Three Wickets off Consecutive Deliveries During Comilla Victorians vs Durdanto Dhaka BPL T20 2024 Match

Shoriful Islam was on fire in the Bangladesh Premier League as he scalped a hat-trick during the Comilla Victorians vs Durdanto Dhaka match on January 19. The left-arm pacer took the wickets of Khushdil Shah (13), Roston Chase (0) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (0) in the last three balls of the first innings to restrict Comilla Victorians to just 143/6. His effort eventually turned out to be fruitful with his side Durdanto Dhaka winning the match by five wickets with three balls to spare. Shoriful won the Player of the Match award for this effort. On Which Channel BPL 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Bangladesh Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Shoriful Islam Hat-Trick Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)