Second seed Chittagong Kings will play against Khulna Tigers in the semifinal of BPL 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal has already reached the final of the BPL 2024-25 competition Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers match is set to be played on Wednesday, February 5. The Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and it will start at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. Durbar Rajshahi's Foreign Players Stranded In Dhaka Hotel After BPL Franchise Fails to Clear Salaries, Cricketers Yet To Receive Air Tickets to Fly Back Home: Report.

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2024-25 Match On FanCode App

