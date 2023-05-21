The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we are already nearing the business end of the tournament. Three teams (Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings) have booked their place in IPL 2023 playoffs. One more team will join them after today's (Sunday, May 21) games. Now in a piece of big news for cricket fans, IPL has released details for the online ticket sale of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match which will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. According to IPL's official post, fans will be able to buy online tickets for Qualifier 2 from Paytm. Ticket sales have already gone live on Saturday, May 20. Shoaib Akhtar! Lucknow Super Giants Use Ex-Pakistan Pacer’s Picture at Eden Gardens to Describe Vaibhav Arora’s Double-Wicket Over During KKR vs LSG IPL 2023, Fans React.

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Tickets

