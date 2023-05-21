Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Vaibhav Arora bowled one of the best overs of his career during their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After a decent spell in the powerplay, Vaibhav was brought back by Nitish Rana in the 7th over of the LSG innings. Vaibhav picked up Prerak Mankad's wicket with the third delivery of this over before dismissing dangerous Marcus Stoinis on a duck in the fifth delivery. LSG, who were at the receiving end, shared a post on Twitter, comparing Vaibhav's over with a famous Shoaib Akhtar spell in the Eden Gardens from IPL 2008. Fans have now started to react to this post. ‘Sensational Talent’ Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rinku Singh’s Effort After the Latter’s Heroics in KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Clash; Shares Post on Twitter.

LSG Compares Vaibhav Arorar with Shoaib Akhtar

What that last over felt like 😕 pic.twitter.com/2D9eKGvnyK — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 20, 2023

They Know the Speed King

Kudos For Posting This

Kudos for posting this. It takes courage — SJ Ahmed (@SuhaibJAhmed) May 20, 2023

Lucknow Wala Aadabb

🫡🫠Lucknow Wala Aadabb 🥹 — Sameel Khan (@SameelKhan_08) May 20, 2023

Love From Pakistan

Massive

