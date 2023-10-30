Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is set to arrange a special ceremony for Virat Kohli, whose birthday is on November 5 same as the matchday against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As per reports, there will be a special cake for Kohli and additionally there will be laser show and fireworks show specially dedicated to him on his birthday. There will be 70,000 Virat Kohli masks at the stands for the fans to wear and celebrate. ‘They Are on Journey Where Something Special Will Happen’ Says Dinesh Karthik Impressed With India’s Progress Following Victory

CAB Set To Arrange Special Ceremony for Virat Kohli’s Birthday at Eden Gardens

A special programme for Virat Kohli on his birthday at Eden gardens by CAB on 5th November: (RevSportz) - A special cake for Virat Kohli. - Fireworks for him. - Leser show for him. - 70K King Kohli masks for fans. - King Kohli, The 🐐. pic.twitter.com/IBDleJADqD — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 30, 2023

