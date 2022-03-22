A poster by a Pakistani Mitchell Starc fan has gone viral during Day 2 of Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium with her referring to the fast bowler as Alyssa Healy's husband. Healy is an Australian women's cricketer herself and currently, she is in action at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. The fan was spotted on camera holding up a banner that read, "I Came To See Alyssa’s Husband."

See Pic Here:

Another one of my favourites in the Pakistan crowd! 🇵🇰🇦🇺🏏 #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/YpXyFr25Sx — Todd Greenberg (@Todd_Greenberg) March 22, 2022

