Playing his first Test since October 2024, Kuldeep Yadav continued his rich form in the second innings of IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, where the spinner castled West Indies captain Roston Chase on Day 3 with an unplayable delivery. Yadav completely squared up Chase, who played for the wrong line, but only exposed his stumps to the ball, which did not turn as expected, and ended up rattling his off-stump for a four-ball 1. This was Yadav's third wicket in IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, adding to his two wickets in the first innings. Meanwhile, India are five wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Strike As India Eye Innings Win, Reduce West Indies to 66/5 at Lunch on Day Three

Kuldeep Yadav Castles Roston Chase

Kuldeep, you beauty! 😍 Windies skipper, Roston Chase has no answers to Kuldeep Yadav's delivery and gets cleaned up! 👊🏻 Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/lvHQ6SSW3r IND 🆚 WI 1st Test, Day 3 👉 LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/dSRLCjlLpG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 4, 2025

