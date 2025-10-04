Mumbai, October 4: Ravindra Jadeja continued his dream run in the longer format with figures of 3-30, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj struck with a scalp each as India tightened their march towards an innings win over the West Indies in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. At lunch on day three, India have left the West Indies reeling at 66/5 in 27 overs, with the visitors’ still trailing by 220 runs and the prospect of an innings defeat looming large. Jadeja has a chance to pick a five-for after hitting an unbeaten 104, as India declared their first innings at 448/5 in 128 overs before day three got underway. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Dhruv Jurel Credits Support From KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja on Way to Scoring Maiden Century.

After not opting to give Nitish Kumar Reddy a hit with the bat and instead pushing for a swift finish, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj set the tone with a probing new-ball spell. Siraj also produced a snorter to beat Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s edge before dismissing him with a short ball.

The wicket as also made possible due to Nitish’s athleticism at square leg - diving full stretch to pouch a stunning catch airborne – something which can become a viral Instagram reel in what was an exceptional session of catching for India.

Jadeja then took over to remove John Campbell with a ball that drifted in and took the outside edge via extra bounce to forward short leg. He followed it up with a clever change in flight to trap Brandon King, who had earlier driven him for four but was lured into a mistimed poke to slip. Nitish Kumar Reddy Catch Video: Watch Team India Cricketer Pull Off Sensational Diving Effort to Dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Kuldeep chipped in with the dismissal of Roston Chase - beating him with a legbreak that didn’t turn before crashing into off-stump. Jadeja had his third wicket of the session when Shai Hope was undone by extra bounce on a backfoot cut and Yashasvi Jaiswal held on to a sharp chance at backward point.

Amidst the procession, young Alick Athanaze stood tall by showcasing his skill against spin with decisive footwork and calculated strokeplay. His reverse sweeps and cover drives led him to be unbeaten on 27, while Justin Greaves showed some resistance at the other end to be not out on 10. It would be interesting to see for how long West Indies can fight it out in the face of a relentless Indian bowling line-up.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 and 66/5 in 27 overs (Alick Athanaze 27 not out, John Campbell 14; Ravindra Jadeja 3-30, Kuldeep Yadav 1-15) lead India 448/5 dec in 128 overs (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104 not out; Roston Chase 2-90, Jayden Seales 1-53) by 220 runs

