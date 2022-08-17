Chandrakant Pandit has been named the new head coach of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The veteran coach led Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy glory earlier this year. Last year, KKR's head coach Brendon McCullum left his job and took over the coaching role of English Cricket team. KKR took to social media to announce the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit.

Check KKR's Tweet:

🚨 We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit 💜👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eofkz1zk6a — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 17, 2022

