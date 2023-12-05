Ravichandran Ashwin shared that there is no electricity in his locality for more than 30 hours as Cyclone Michaung continued to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu. Chennai has been receiving incessant rainfall for quite a few days and it has led to floods in several areas across the city. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ashwin reacted to a user's post about not having power for more than 30 hours as she shared a picture of a flooded apartment, with cars in a submerged state. Ashwin wrote, "No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess thats the case in many places. Not Sure what options we have." David Warner Expresses Deep Concern for Chennai Flood Victims, Urges Support and Safety Amidst Ongoing Natural Disaster.

Ravi Ashwin Shares About Locality Not Having Electricity

No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess thats the case in many places. Not Sure what options we have 🙏#ChennaiFloods https://t.co/gWArpwH3KI — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 5, 2023

