Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The hosts rode on a superb performance from the bowlers (Matheesha Pathirana 3/15, Tushar Deshpande 2/26 and Deepak Chahar 2/18) as they restricted Mumbai Indians to just 139/8. Nehal Wadhera was the standout performer for Mumbai Indians in the first innings with a fighting 64 off 51 balls. In response, Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant partnership at the top between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, along with MS Dhoni finished off the proceedings pretty comfortably with 14 balls to spare. 'Fastest Ball in Cricket History by A Spinner?' Speedometer Shows Maheesh Theekshana Clocks 152kph During CSK vs IPL 2023 Match, Netizens React

CSK Beat Mumbai Indians by Six Wickets

