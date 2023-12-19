Shardul Thakur will be rejoining the CSK side for the IPL season 2024. Chennai got him for an amount of INR 4 Crore. He will be a great add-on for their side as a good all-rounder. Didn't have any brilliant performances in World Cup 2023, but knows how to get the work done. Thakur also has had some brilliant performances for CSK in the past seasons. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Azmatullah Omarzai Goes to Gujarat Titans, Shardul Thakur Goes to CSK for INR 4 Crore

Shardul Thakur Signs for the CSK

Back to Back winning bids for @ChennaiIPL! Shardul Thakur returns to #CSK 💛 for INR 4 Crore 💰 #IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

