Great off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was sold to the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Ashwin was purchased for INR 9.75 crore. Interestingly, Ashwin has played for the Chennai-based franchise in past IPL seasons. During the bid, Rajasthan showed their interest in buying the off-spinner but backed off as Chennai won the bidding war and added Ashwin to their IPL 2025 squad. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Ravi Ashwin Goes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 9.75 Crore.

Homecoming for Ravichandran Ashwin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)