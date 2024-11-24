Noor Ahmad is all set to don the yellow jersey for the first time in IPL. Chennai Super Kings went in and invested INR 10.00 crorer for the 19-year-old Afghanistan spinner to seal the deal. Noor Ahmad is set to start his journey with the Super Kings. This will give him a lot of experience as Ravi Ashwin is also a part of CSK once again. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad Signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 10 Crore, Waqar Salamkheil Goes Unsold.

Noor Ahmad to CSK for IPL 2025

