As Chennai Super Kings look for seam bowling all-rounder options, they secure the services of Maharashtra cricketer Ramakrishna Ghosh. Ramakrishna has impressed in the Maharashtra Premier League with both bat and ball in hand and as CSK purchased him for only INR 30 Lakh, he will surely add value to the squad. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Sold to CSK For INR 30 Lakh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)