Rain stopped play in the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final and after a while, it did stop with the groundsmen at work, trying to ensure that the pitch and the field get dried up for the match to resume. In the midst of this, the ground staff members were seen using sponges to dry up an area near the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium boasts good drainage facilities and fans were surprised to see sponges being used to dry the wet outfield. 'Virat Kohli's 973' Tweets by RCB Fans Take Over Twitter As Shubman Gill Misses Out on Surpassing Star Batsman for Most Runs in a Season During IPL 2023 Final.

'Advanced Technology'

look at this advanced technology being used to dry the wet outfield at narendra modi stadium pic.twitter.com/t5AezW2kFm — de little delulu show (@MrNarci) May 29, 2023

'Richest League'

Richest league in the world.🌚🌝 pic.twitter.com/OnTjnXy9LD — Mensch (@Iqbalomania) May 29, 2023

'Embarrassing'

Embarassing and primitive pitch management in such a hyped up stadium. Fitting name then. pic.twitter.com/KAqu6T2Nbp — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) May 29, 2023

'BCCI Has Enough Money'

BCCI has enough money to fund 100s of good engineering projects and get world class solutions for drying ground, covering stadiums and conserving pitches. It would also help Indian engineers to build good products. Soaking ground with foams like this looks embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/2X0OMOL8lh — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) May 29, 2023

'It's 2023'

It’s 2023 and I’m watching a couple guys try to pat a cricket pitch dry with a sponge. What am I missing here? Is this the farthest cricket tech has come? pic.twitter.com/bu0Af1kB1O — Grapevine - Corporate Chat India (@anonCorpChatInd) May 29, 2023

