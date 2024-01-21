Cheteshwar Pujara achieved a very big milestone in his career as he completed the 20,000-run landmark in First-Class cricket. The right-hander achieved his monumental feat during the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha match in the Ranji Trophy 2024. Pujara has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and has also played more than 100 Test matches for India, scoring 7195 runs in the process. Pujara became the fourth Indian cricketer, after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to get to this milestone. KS Bharat Warms Up for IND vs ENG Test Series With Century, India A Play Out Draw With England Lions.

Cheteshwar Pujara Completes 20000 Runs in FC Cricket

Milestone Unlocked 🔓 2⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ First-Class runs for Cheteshwar Pujara! 🙌 He becomes the 4th Indian batter to reach this landmark 👏👏#TeamIndia | @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/wnuNWsvCfH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 21, 2024

