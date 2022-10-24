Cheteshwar Pujara who had a great stint with Sussex has re-signed with the county side for the 2023 season. The Indian Test team specialist hit three double hundreds for Sussex and scored over 1000 runs in the County Championship last season. According to Sussex's official website, Pujara was glad to be rejoining the side and said, " I thoroughly enjoyed my last stint with the club last season, both on and off the field and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth and success in the coming year."

Cheteshwar Pujara Rejoins Sussex:

We are delighted to announce the re-signing of @cheteshwar1 for the 2023 season! 🙌 #Pujara2023 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) October 24, 2022

