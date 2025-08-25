Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja Pabari penned a heartfelt note for him as he retired from Indian cricket. On August 24, the India Test stalwart took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, ending an illustrious career for India and at the First-Class level, where he amassed 21,301 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut against Australia in 2010 and his last match, coincidentally, was against the same opposition in 2023. Puja Pabari shared memorable pictures from Cheteshwar Pujara's career and revealed a principle from the Bhagavad Gita which the Indian cricketer followed. "Be in the present as the present is the present of the supreme presence’ - a guiding principle of the Bhagvad Gita which is something you have been living by for quite sometime now, and hope it continues to guide you in this next phase!" Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Test Great Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket, Says ‘All Good Things Must Come to an End’ (See Post).

Cheteshwar Pujara's Wife Puja Pabari Shares Heartwarming Note on His Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja (@puja_pabari)

