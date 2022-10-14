After having a good stint in county cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara carried his newfound white-ball form as he cruised to a 27-ball half century against Nagaland in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Pujara hit nine fours and two sixes on his way to score 62 off just 35 deliveries. Arjun Tendulkar Scalps 4/10 in 4 Overs During Goa vs Hyderabad Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022 T20 Match (Watch Video).

' Pujara smashes half century'

Pujara completed fifty from 27 balls in Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2022

' Pujara scores quickfire 62 in SMAT'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)