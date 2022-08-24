Cheteshwar Pujara has been sensational for Sussex in the Royal London Cup 2022 as he smashed his third century for the county cup. The Indian batter reached the three-figure mark against Middlesex on August 23. Pujara scored 132 runs off 90 deliveries as Sussex posted 398/4 on the board.

Watch Video Highlights Below

A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. 🤩 💯 Just phemeomenal. 💫 pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)