Chris Silverwood has been tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia vs England 4th Test 2022. This has put England's preparation for the Ashes 2021-22 in jeopardy as the local net bowlers were also tested positive for the disease. With this, Three Lions'head coach will be missing out in the fourth Test match in Sydney.

