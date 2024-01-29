The skipper of Desert Vipers Colin Munro showed an amazing gesture of sportsmanship as he withdrew an appeal which would have resulted in the dismissal of Sharjah Warriors' batsman Martin Guptill. The incident took place when Guptill lost his balance and fell outside the crease after being hit by his fellow teammate at the batting end. The bowler at the moment Shadab Khan went on to hit the stumps at the non-batting end which called for an appeal of run-out but was denied by Desert Vipers' skipper Colin Munro. Stunner! Trent Boult Takes a Diving One-Handed Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2024 Match.

Watch Video Here

Being a good sport goes above being good at the sport. Hats off to the @TheDesertVipers skipper for playing a fair game 🫡🫡#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #DVvSW pic.twitter.com/IotodgnKs7 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 28, 2024

