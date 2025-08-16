The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 has commenced with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots winning the season opener against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be back in action on August 16 as they take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in their second game. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 clash will be hosted at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts on Friday, August 15. The CPL 2025 opener between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the CPL 2025 matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 live streaming viewing option will be available at the Fancode app and website. 'Catch of the Century' Fans Make Sarcastic Comments As CPL’s X Handle Terms Jason Holder's Regulation Catch of Rahkeem Cornwall During As 'Stunner' (Watch Video).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

