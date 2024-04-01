The Caribbean Premier League, also known as CPL T20 is one of the most followed cricket leagues in the world. The involvement of star players, big scores and excitement of the shorter format of the game have been attractions of CPL T20 so far. Now, the league is planning to introduce multicolour balls for the matches in the upcoming 2024 season. The season will start on 17 August and the final match will take place on 25 September 2024. CPL 2024: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Unveil As New Franchise of Caribbean Premier League.

CPL T20 to Use Multicolour Ball

