Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the revised schedule of home series against Australia. The Australia's tour of Pakistan in March-April 2022 will comprise of three Tests, as many ODIs and one-off T20I. Cricket Australia (CA) also confirmed their tour to Pakistan.

Here's the Full Schedule of PAK vs AUS

Here's the full schedule! 🗓 The squads will be announced in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/BPrl6TYwaB — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 4, 2022

PCB's Announcement

