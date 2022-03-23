Sheldon Jackson is a veteran of Indian cricket. The Gujarat-born cricketer has garnered huge attention in the country's domestic circuit and was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2022 player auction. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a panel of experts for a prominent media house referred to the 35-year-old as a foreign player.

This is height of comedy! The so called cricket experts on #SportsTak are continuously calling Sheldon Jackson a foreign player. Shame! pic.twitter.com/aNTPEbh3xX — راغب रागीब (@dr_raghib) March 22, 2022

