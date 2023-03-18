Chennai Super Kings have acquired the Texas team in Major League Cricket, according to an announcement made by the franchise on social media. The four-time IPL-winning franchise also owns Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa's SA20. Alongside CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders acquired a franchise in the upcoming T20 tournament. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSK have tied up with a local investor to invest in the Texas franchise. The MLC starts from July 13 this year. 'Bulked Up MS Dhoni' Harsha Bhogle Shares Picture of 'Muscular' CSK Captain As He Prepares for IPL 2023.

CSK Acquires Team in USA's Major League Cricket

