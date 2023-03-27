Chennai Super Kings are one of the most fan favourite IPL franchises for whom even away games are like Home games. They have created a breautiful and strong relationship with the local fans and the bond gets stronger as they return to Chepauk after three long years. To add another step to that, CSK management has decided to open three stands C, D and E for the fans so that could watch the practice. CSK start their IPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31.

CSK Open Chepauk Stands For Fans

A sweet surprise to our Anbaana Fans 💛 See you all at the Super Practice today evening 🙌#WhistleFromChepauk pic.twitter.com/pp0M44LR0J — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023

CSK fans in Chepauk Stadium

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)