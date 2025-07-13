England women's cricketer Danni Wyatt-Hodge created history for her side, becoming only the second female player from the country to reach 300 international matches, when the opener featured in IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025. Since 2010, Wyatt-Hodge has played 4 WTests, 118 WODIs, and 178 WT20Is, amassing 5,561 runs with four centuries and 27 half-centuries for England Women across formats. In her 300th international for England Women, Wyatt-Hodge starred, scoring a match-winning 56 as ENG-W chased down 168. England-W Beat India-W by Five Wickets in 5th T20I 2025; Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley Shine For Hosts As Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Complete 3-2 Series Win

History By Danni Wyatt-Hodge

An absolutely incredible achievement for Danni Wyatt-Hodge 👏 300 games and counting for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/JIPktS1E96 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

