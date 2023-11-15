David Beckham was spotted attending the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. A picture of them watching the match together has gone viral on social media. Earlier, David Beckham met the Indian team members prior to the start of the match. ‘Crossover of the Century’ David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar Meet Indian Cricket Team Members Ahead of IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Pics Go Viral.

David Beckham Watches IND vs NZ Match With Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah

🚨 David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar and Jay Shah sitting together watching #INDvsNZ big Semi-Final.pic.twitter.com/NiNbqyxDOL — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 15, 2023

