David Beckham as was reportedly widely, was present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to watch the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal on November 15. The Manchester United and Real Madrid football legend interacted with the Team India cricketers with Sachin Tendulkar standing by the side. ICC shared the pictures on social media and wrote, 'Crossover of the century' and soon, they went viral on social media. David Beckham Plays Cricket With Children in Gujarat While on His Short Visit to India As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador (See Pic).

See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

