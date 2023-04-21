David Warner's love for Indian cinema is not unknown to fans. The Australian cricketer is often seen shaking a leg to viral Indian songs and also saying popular dialogues which he shares on his social media. The Pushpa fever earlier had gripped several cricket stars across the globe and Warner was no exception. And in a recent development, the Delhi captain recreated Allu Arjun's viral saree look in the Pushpa 2 poster. While sharing the picture and changing it from Pushpa 2 to Pushpa 3, Warner also shared a screenshot of him sending Rs 10,001 to a person whose initials are 'AA'. The Australian star tried UPI payments for the first time and wrote, "no points for guessing who I sent this to". AA in this case is likely to mean Allu Arjun as Warner, in the payment message also wrote, "please make this happen macha."

David Warner in Allu Arjun's Saree Avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)