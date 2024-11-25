David Warner, who failed to get buyers in the IPL 2025 mega auction on Day 1, fails a second time when called on for accelerated session on Day 2 and for the first time after getting sold in 2009, Warner will be unsold in the IPL auction. Given how he captained DC just a season ago, it was surprising for the fans to see Warner attracting no interests. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

David Warner Goes Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

