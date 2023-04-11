David Warner continues his form in the IPL 2023 as he scores his 58th IPL fifty and third of his season in 43 deliveries. Not the most fluent knock by him but he has been the only one who could spend consistent time on the pitch. He lost partners on the other end and that has slowed him down after a good start. Yet he shows grit and reaches his fifty.

David Warner Scores Fifty

Fifty by David Warner in 43 balls - his 3rd fifty of the season from 4 matches. pic.twitter.com/MMK6foDyxH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2023

