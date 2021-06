The Australian opening batsman, who has built quite a reputation of sharing entertaining content on his Instagram, shared a fan-made picture of him riding in a bike alongside his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Kane Williamson. Williamson recently led New Zealand to the World Test Championship title by defeating India in the final.

Check his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)