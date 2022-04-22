Rajasthan Royals batters continue to shine and post mammoth scores on the board. Against Delhi Capitals, Jos Buttler scored his 3rd century of the season to power his team to 222/2. Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson also played sensational knocks.

222/2, 20 overs If you watched this from Wankhede’s second-tier, hope you are safe. 😁💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)