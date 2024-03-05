Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Tuesday, March 5. Kaur returned after missing two games and so does Shabnim Ismail, who replaces Issy Wong in the playing XI. For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp returned to the playing XI in place of Annabel Sutherland. Mumbai Indians had defeated Delhi Capitals in a thrilling contest in the first match of WPL 2024. Smriti Mandhana Gives Deepti Sharma ‘A Taste of Her Own Medicine’, Leaves RCB Teammates in Splits During WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Toss Report

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Live 💻📱https://t.co/NlmvrPq6yj#TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/Wh58esY5Zs — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2024

DC-W vs MI-W Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

