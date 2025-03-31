Rising sensation Ashwani Kumar had a dream Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the ball. Playing for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the left-arm seamer dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ace batter Andre Russell during the IPL 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 13th over. Ashwani bowled a length delivery to Russell. The veteran batter went for the big slog across the line. Sadly, Russell missed the line completely, and the ball hit the top of the off stump. Andre Russell departed after scoring five runs off 11 deliveries. Debutant Ashwani Kumar Strikes on His First Ball in Indian Premier League, Dismisses Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ashwani Kumar Removes Andre Russell During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

