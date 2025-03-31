The 23-year-old Ashwani Kumar had a dream debut with the ball for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The left-arm seamer removed KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane on his first ball of the four-over spell. The wicket incident occurred during the first ball of the fourth over. Debutant Ashwani bowled a fuller length ball wide outside off stump. Rahane went for the booming over, and the ball flew towards the deep backward point region. Tilak Varma caught the ball on the first attempt, and it popped out. However, Varma showed quick reflexes and grabbed the ball. Ajinkya Rahane departed after scoring 11 runs. Ashwani Kumar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Mumbai Indians Debutant Who Took Wicket in His First Ball During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Debutant Ashwani Kumar Strikes on His First Ball

"Woh bolte the, 'sapne kabhi mat dekhna'... Lekin maine sapna dekha, apne MI debut ke first ball pe wicket lene ka. Aur bhai, poora bhi kar diya!" 💪💙#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #MIvKKRpic.twitter.com/3w0LEtGSfl — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 31, 2025

