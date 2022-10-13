Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. Amid this, the cricketer's sister, Malti's warning to him about taking care of his back during his honeymoon has gone viral on social media. 'please take care of your back during your honeymoon..we have World Cup ahead' she wrote. The pacer married Jaya Bhardwaj in June 2022.

A Few Months Back

The Comment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malti Chahar(Meenu) 🇮🇳 (@maltichahar)

