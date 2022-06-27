Deepak Hooda scored unbeaten 47 off just 29 balls as India beat Ireland by seven wickets in the first T20I. The series opener was cut short to 12 overs per side after rain delayed the start. Set 109 runs to win, the Hardik Pandya-led side reached the target in just 9.2 overs.

