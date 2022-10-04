After the 10 overs, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues helped India recover from 19/3 against UAE in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 match. The duo shared unbeaten a 46-run stand at the halfway stage with India's score reading 65/3.

We're halfway through the first innings of second match! Deepti and Jemimah have helped to get the run rate up to 6.5 RPO@BCCIWomen are 65/3 at 10 overs#INDvUAE #WomensAsiaCup2022 #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)