Delhi Capitals have put in a stellar performance with the ball, beating Gujarat Titans by just five runs in a low-scoring IPL 2023 contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 2. Ishant Sharma, under pressure, had to defend 12 runs in the final over and he managed to do it successfully, helping Delhi Capitals register their third win of the season. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was stranded at the other end with 59 off 53 balls. Rahul Tewatia played a blinder of a knock with 20 runs off seven balls but was dismissed in the final over. Lethal Spell! Mohammed Shami Wrecks Delhi Capitals' Batting Order With Figures of 4/11 During GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)